× Get paid to hang out with cats and live in paradise

SYROS, Greece — Calling all cat lovers! You could get paid to live on a Greek Island as a the caretaker for 55 furry bundles of joy at a cat sanctuary.

God’s Little People Cat Rescue posted the position on Facebook, calling for a “mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company” to take over the position on the Greek Island Syros.

The position requires you to care for all 55 cats, feed them, and distribute their medications. You are also expected to take the cats to their veterinary appointments and provide them lots of love.

You may have to deal with non-sociable or feral cats from time to time, according to God’s Little People Cat Rescue. They say, for the ideal candidate, “knowing something about a cats psychology too is important + cat-whispering skills should come natural to you.”

The job is part time with a minimum 6 month commitment, as well as a 1 month orientation and training period starting in October. The salary reportedly reflects “an average Greek salary” and includes most living expenses

Click here for salary and application information.