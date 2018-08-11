Counterprotesters return to UVA campus for rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Students and activists are rallying Saturday evening at the University of Virginia's campus in Charlottesville to mark the one-year anniversary of the Virginia White Nationalist Rally.

22-year-old Clara Carlson, who graduated from the university this year, says the rally was designed to send a message that "we're still here and we're still fighting."

Authorities in Charlottesville say they have seized prohibited items such as brass knuckles as hundreds of people have passed through security checkpoints leading into the city's downtown area.

A news release from the city Saturday afternoon said several hundred people had made their way through the perimeter that was established at 8 a.m.

The city says law enforcement at the access points are conducting consensual checks for objects that were banned as a security measure during the weekend anniversary of last summer's violence. The news release says individuals can refuse the searches but unsearched bags or packages won't be allowed inside.

The city tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that two arrests had been made so far Saturday. A 28-year-old North Carolina man was arrested for trespassing and a 64-year-old man from surrounding Albemarle County, Virginia, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The city says each man was released on a misdemeanor summons.