× 75-year-old USA Triathlon participant rescued during race has died

CLEVELAND — The 75-year-old man who Coast Guard officials pulled from the water during the USA Triathlon has died, officials say.

According to the USA Triathlon, Jim Hix of Claremore, Oklahoma, died while competing in the swim portion of the Olympic-Distance race at the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard Station Cleveland tells Fox 8 that they saw Hix floating in the water near Edgewater Marina shortly before 8 a.m. They say he was unconscious and that they performed CPR on him.

Officials say he was then transported to the Cleveland Clinic.

USA Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris said, “Our sport lost a member of its beloved community and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife, Ann, his family and friends. As one of the nation’s top multisport athletes in his age group, Jim and USA Triathlon shared a close relationship and his passing is particularly difficult.”

Hix was the 2017 USA Duathlon National Champion in his age group and was a member of Team USA at the ITU Age Group World Championships.