Cleveland police: Driver of car that caused fatal crash fled scene

CLEVELAND – An early morning crash took the life of a 45-year-old man, according to Cleveland police.

The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a Dodge Charger, who was driving “well in excess of the posted speed limit of 25 mph,” was driving south on East 124th toward St. Clair Avenue.

The Charger hit the left side of a car that was driving out of a parking lot onto East 124th Street. The impact pushed the car about 115 feet where it stopped just a few feet north of the St. Clair intersection. The driver of the car, Dion L. Liddel, died in the collision.

The Charger continued through the intersection and hit a utility pole. The driver did not remain on scene.

Cleveland police are continuing their investigation into this fatal crash.