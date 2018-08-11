× Akron police investigate 2nd officer involved shooting in 12 hours

AKRON – Police and state agents are investigating the city’s second officer involved shooting that happened in less than 12 hours.

The first happened on Baird Street around 9 Friday evening. Police say the suspect was armed and was outside a home threatening a victim. Police say when officers arrived they told the suspect to show hands. Shots were fired.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. Lt. Rick Edwards says the suspect is still alive.

The second took place Saturday morning in the Kenmore area.

Details of the second shooting have not yet been released. Police sources say the man is alleged to have pulled a gun on officers after a foot pursuit.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to Lt. Rick Edwards, the suspect has died.

Officials say the suspect was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman.

41.081445 -81.519005