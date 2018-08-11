Akron police continue investigation of two officer involved shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police say a 49-year-old man shot and killed his 45-year-old wife around 3:30 Saturday morning on Carey Street.

The suspect ran from the house and carjacked a person at gunpoint. He then tried to enter a house on Kohler Street, but he ran from the house when the homeowner pointed a shotgun at him.

“I told him to get out. I pulled a shotgun on him because he had a handgun and I told him to get out and he said I’m not getting out of here until the cops clear out of here, then he went outside,” said Paul King.

King said the gunman told him he wanted to die, because he didn’t want to go back to prison.

Akron police say they confronted the man and ordered him several times to put his gun down before shooting and killing him.

The officers involved in the shooting have been put on leave which is standard operating procedure during an investigation.

In a separate incident Friday night, this time on Baird Street, a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying a man was pounding on a door across the street threatening to shoot his way in.

Police say they arrived on scene and ordered the intoxicated man to put his gun down several times before shooting him.

The 30-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition at Akron City Hospital.

“I heard police tell him three times, he was told three times to put the gun down, to put the gun down,” said neighbor Tymia Horn.

The gunman’s father David Lehman said his son was trying to get into his sister’s house and should have listened to police and put the gun down.

“Oh yeah without a doubt he should’ve dropped the gun,” Lehman said.

One of the officers involved in the Baird Street shooting has been on the force for a year. The other officer has been on the force for four years. Both officers are on leaving during the use of force investigation.

Akron Police have not released the name of the woman who was killed on Carey Street pending notification of relatives.

They also have not released the names of the two gunmen who were shot by police.

