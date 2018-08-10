× White Sox beat Indians 1-0 in the 9th inning

CHICAGO — Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by throwing eight innings of scoreless four-hit ball and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Friday night.

Palka launched a 1-2 pitch from Neil Ramirez (0-2) six rows up into the left field seats for his 18th homer. The shot ended Chicago’s three-game losing streak.

Jace Fry (1-2), the White Sox’s third reliever, got the last two outs for his first major league victory.

Rodon and Cleveland rookie Shane Bieber tossed crisp scoreless ball deep into the game. Each was relieved after 106 pitches.

Rodon was sharp for a sixth straight start and has a 1.27 ERA in the span. The left-hander struck out five and walked two — both in the first and the only time Rodon allowed two baserunners in an inning — before being replaced by Xavier Cedeno to start the ninth.

Rodon allowed doubles with one out to Francisco Lindor in the third and Jose Ramirez in the sixth, but neither advanced.

Bieber matched Rodon through 6 2/3 innings, yielding only three hits — including two doubles — while striking out eight and walking two in this first career start against the White Sox. The right-hander was replaced with two outs in the seventh by Oliver Perez

The White Sox managed two baserunners only once against Bieber, in the second with two outs.

Yoan Moncada lined a double to the right-center wall to lead off the fifth, but didn’t advance as Bieber struck out Ryan LaMarre and Nicky Delmonico before getting Yolmer Sanchez to fly out.

The White Sox used three relievers as they escaped a Cleveland threat in the ninth.

Cedeno walked Melky Cabrera to lead off, then Juan Minaya got Brandon Guyer to ground into a force at second. Yonder Alonso greeted Jace Fry with a single, but Fry struck out Jan Gomes and got Jason Kipnis to pop out.

AL Central Leading Cleveland is 35-17 against division opponents.