Weekend road closures: Bridge work on I-77 and Triathlon affects Shoreway

CLEVELAND– If you’re traveling to or around Cleveland this weekend, there are several road closures you need to know.

Portions of Interstate 77 and its ramps will be shut down to put a bridge beam in place at Broadway Avenue. These closures will go from Friday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 13 at 6 a.m.

I-77 northbound at I-480. Motorists will be detoured via I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-490 east to I-77 north.

I-77 southbound at I-490. Motorists will be detoured via I-490 west to SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-77 south.

I-480 east and westbound ramp to I-77 north. Motorists will be detoured via SR 176 north to I-490 east to I-77 north.

I-490 east and westbound ramps to I-77 south. Motorists will be detoured via I-77 north to East 30th Street to I-77 south to I-490 west to SR 176 south.

There are several closures for the USA Triathlon. The following will be in effect from Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Lake Avenue – West 104 th Street to West Boulevard

Detour: Lake Ave.

Street to West Boulevard Detour: Lake Ave. West Blvd. – Lake Avenue to Edgewater Drive

Detour: West Blvd.

The following road closures will be in effect from Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Eastbound Shoreway – Lake/Clifton & West Boulevard to Muni Lot

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway Westbound Shoreway – Dead Man’s Curve to Lake/Clifton & West Boulevard

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway

Detour: Eastbound/Westbound Shoreway South Marginal Road – Muni Lot to East 55th Street

Lake Avenue – West 104th Street to West Blvd

Detour: Lake Ave.

There will be no vehicle access to Edgewater Park Saturday or Sunday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.