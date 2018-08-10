Warrensville Heights High School band director on leave during police investigation

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The band director at Warrensville Heights High School was relieved of his duties with pay, pending the results of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Warrensville Heights police confirmed they are investigating, but did not release any specifics about the allegations. Authorities learned of the situation on Thursday.

“Because this matter is in the investigatory stage, it would be improper for me to disclose any additional information at this time,” said superintendent Donald Jolly.

“During this difficult time I want to assure parents and students that the Band Program and practices will continue under the leadership of a qualified Interim Band Director. Parents and students of the Band Program will receive additional necessary information directly.”

