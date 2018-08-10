× Warrensville Heights band director, teacher charged with felony importuning involving student

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS — Police have charged the Warrensville Heights City School District band director with a felony importuning involving a student.

The city of Warrensville Heights released a statement Friday evening confirming that High School band director and teacher Duane Keeton has been charged by the Warrensville Heights Police Department with a felony importuning involving a student.

They say Keeton was detained Thursday and has been held in custody since then.

Keeton was reportedly relieved of his school duties with pay on Friday, pending the results of an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The city says that “student safety is paramount in Warrensville Heights and for this reason, all protective protocols have been followed.”

“We work very hard to maintain a safe environment in Warrensville Heights and we treat any potential threat against it as a very serious matter,” says Mayor Bradley D. Sellers.

“We maintain an outstanding relationship with both the school district and this community and through these relationships, we are able to continue to provide effective policing in this city,” says Wesley Haynes, Warrensville Heights Chief of Police.

Warrensville Heights Superintendent Donald Jolly released a statement earlier Friday regarding the investigation.

“Because this matter is in the investigatory stage, it would be improper for me to disclose any additional information at this time,” said Jolly, “During this difficult time I want to assure parents and students that the Band Program and practices will continue under the leadership of a qualified Interim Band Director. Parents and students of the Band Program will receive additional necessary information directly.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest updates.