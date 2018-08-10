Video: LeBron sports Lakers swag in first practice with new team

We’re getting our first look at LeBron James in his new L.A. Lakers gear.

James had his first workout with the Lakers on Thursday, and the team posted video of the former Cavalier on Facebook.

Shortly after photos of LeBron in his new gear circulated social media, fans of both teams had some pretty different reactions:

Still so surreal to see pic.twitter.com/WdNJWNhs1t — Michael S. Wells (@sherardwells) August 9, 2018

LeBron’s first home game as a Laker will be Oct. 20 against the Rockets.

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs on July 1 and inked a four-year, $154 million deal with Los Angeles.

But the Akron native remains a presence in Northeast Ohio. Late last month, LeBron opened his I Promise School, as part of Akron City Schools. The public school, which currently serves 240 students, provides them with two meals a day and support programs for their families, including GED classes and job placement.

