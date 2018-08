CLEVELAND– Fans of the “The Office” and the Cleveland Browns will love this.

A few weeks ago, the Browns posted their own take on the intro to the TV show, complete with a “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jello prank and defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as Dwight Schrute.

The clip is great of its own. But it now gained the attention of Angela Kinsey, known for her role as Angela Martin on “The Office.” Her response is perfect.

Let me know if you need the party planning committee for any events this year. https://t.co/4zsV8UheWQ — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) August 10, 2018

Let’s hope Angela, Phyllis and Pam can plan a Halloween party in Berea.

