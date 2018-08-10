× Swensons opens North Olmsted location

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio– Who wants a Galley Boy? The newest Swensons opened in North Olmsted on Friday.

The drive-in is at Lorain and Dover Center roads. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The original Swensons started on South Hawkins Avenue in Akron in 1934 and became a staple of Summit County. Now, there are 10 locations across Northeast Ohio, plus one in Dublin.

Serving up shakes and fries, Swensons is known for the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger with two special sauces and garnished with a green olive.

