Stow man sentenced for killing mother with machete

AKRON, Ohio– A Stow man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his mother.

Jason Reeves, 22, pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Reeves killed his mother, Susan, will a machete while she slept at her Graham Road apartment on Oct. 28, 2017. Then he took her car and went with a friend to the hospital to be treated for a cut on his hand.

When Reeves returned to his mom’s place, he pretended to be surprised by her death and called 911, prosecutors said. He later confessed to a Stow detective.

On Thursday, Judge Christine Croce sentenced Reeves to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

