South Euclid swat standoff related to Beachwood homicide investigation

SOUTH EUCLID — Swat officers took rifle fire from a house on Elmwood Road in South Euclid.

Beachwood police say they were continuing their homicide investigation of the 59-year-old man found dead in his home on Brentwood Road,Thursday night.

Police say they issued a search warrant and went to serve it at a house on Elmwood Road in South Euclid Friday.

According to Beachwood’s police chief, swat officers took rifle fire from within the house when they went to serve the warrant. Police say no one was hit.

Police say there is still an active scene. Some residents have been evacuated to the South Euclid Community Center.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.