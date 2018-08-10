Show Info: August 10, 2018
Macaron Tea Room
Macarons may be all the rage but the Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights is the only one making “character macarons.” www.themacarontearoom.com
203 E. Royalton Rd., Suite 114, Broadview Heights 44147
Pinecrest: Laura of Pembroke
Natalie spend the day exploring Pinecrest. Her first stop is at Laura of Pembroke. www.lauraofpembroke.com
200 Park Avenue, Suite 134, Orange Village 44122
Frank’s Bratwurst
David visits a Westside Market staple…Frank’s Bratwurst. http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/franks-bratwurst/
Pinecrest: Pinstripes
Natalie is back at Pinecrest for her next discovery: Pinstripes! www.pinstripes.com
111 Park Ave., Orange Village 44122
Sola Flower Floristry
In times of celebration or comfort, flowers can represent a special memory. Sola Flower Floristy has for a way to preserve those memories for lifetimes to come. http://solaflowerfloristry.com/
https://www.facebook.com/tmfloral/
North Union Farmers Market
It’s harvesting season in Northeast Ohio. Donita Anderson from the North Union Farmers Market shares a recipe for ratatouille. http://www.northunionfarmersmarket.org/
Pinecrest: REI
Natalie’s final stop at Pinecrest takes her to REI. www.rei.com
411 Park Ave., Suite 143, Orange Village 44122
Crystal Clinic
You’re not yourself when you’re in pain. Orthopedic surgeon Ian Gradisar from Crystal Clinic has a solution to the problem. www.CrystalClinic.com
Cuyahoga County Fair
August 7-12, 2018
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE PARKING
www.cuyfair.com