Show Info: August 10, 2018

Macaron Tea Room

Macarons may be all the rage but the Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights is the only one making “character macarons.” www.themacarontearoom.com

203 E. Royalton Rd., Suite 114, Broadview Heights 44147

Pinecrest: Laura of Pembroke

Natalie spend the day exploring Pinecrest. Her first stop is at Laura of Pembroke. www.lauraofpembroke.com

200 Park Avenue, Suite 134, Orange Village 44122

Frank’s Bratwurst

David visits a Westside Market staple…Frank’s Bratwurst. http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/franks-bratwurst/

Pinecrest: Pinstripes

Natalie is back at Pinecrest for her next discovery: Pinstripes! www.pinstripes.com

111 Park Ave., Orange Village 44122

Sola Flower Floristry

In times of celebration or comfort, flowers can represent a special memory. Sola Flower Floristy has for a way to preserve those memories for lifetimes to come. http://solaflowerfloristry.com/

North Union Farmers Market

It’s harvesting season in Northeast Ohio. Donita Anderson from the North Union Farmers Market shares a recipe for ratatouille. http://www.northunionfarmersmarket.org/

Pinecrest: REI

Natalie’s final stop at Pinecrest takes her to REI. www.rei.com

411 Park Ave., Suite 143, Orange Village 44122

Crystal Clinic

You’re not yourself when you’re in pain. Orthopedic surgeon Ian Gradisar from Crystal Clinic has a solution to the problem. www.CrystalClinic.com

Cuyahoga County Fair

August 7-12, 2018

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE PARKING

www.cuyfair.com