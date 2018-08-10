Sandusky police in two pursuits, one suspect drives on lawns trying to get away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY - The Fox 8 I-Team has exclusive video showing police officers involved in two different chases on one night.

“This is very unusual for us, I don’t remember us having two chases in one night,” said Sandusky Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

The first chase happened at 9:30 Thursday night. The driver, James Neff, refused to stop.

Police say he drove the speed limit and led officers to his home. When asked why he did not stop, Neff said he “wanted to get his car home.”

He was wanted on several warrants.

The second chase took place about five hours later.

Police say that suspect, Eugene Wilson Jr., was driving recklessly and even drove through lawns. He eventually stopped the car and ran. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

He was wanted on a warrant out of Norwalk. He now faces additional charges.