North Union Farmers Market

It’s harvesting season in Northeast Ohio. Donita Anderson from the North Union Farmers Market shares a recipe for ratatouille. http://www.northunionfarmersmarket.org/

Ratatouille

This is a simplified version of the ratatouille I have been making ever since my shop-keeping days. I had forgotten how truly delicious the recipe is! My very favorite way to eat ratatouille is to lace warm ratatouille with little nuggets of smoke or fresh mozzarella and then tuck it into a pita bread pocket for what I believe to be the world's best vegetarian sandwich.

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 medium-large onions, peeled, halved and cut into 1/3 inch wide half-circle slices

3 large cloves garlic, minced

1 medium-size eggplant, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips

2 small tender zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

2 small tender yellow squash, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

1 1/2 teaspoons herbes de Provence

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 pint yellow or red cherry tomatoes (or a mixture of the two, stemmed and halved)

12 ounces fresh or smoke mozzarella torn or cut into small pieces

1/3 cup slivered fresh basil leaves

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large, heavy pot. Add the onions and saute, stirring occasionally, until quite limp and just beginning to take on a bit of color, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook a minute or two. Add the cubed eggplant and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant has begun to soften, about 10 minutes. Add the peppers, zucchini, and squash, stirring to combine all the vegetables evenly. Season with the herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover the pot, and simmer the ratatouille, stirring now and again, until the vegetables area all tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook 5 to 7 minutes more. Just before serving, gently fold in the mozzarella and basil. Remove from heat and serve immediately or within 30 to 45 minutes.

Serves 6 to 8