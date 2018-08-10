× Perseids meteor shower peaks this weekend

CLEVELAND– You may want to stay up late on Sunday!

The Perseids meteor shower is this weekend. Forecasts predict as many as 80 an hour.

Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds said we’ll start to see meteors after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, with peak viewing from 2 a.m. Monday until sunrise.

“Viewers should be patient. Allow 20 minutes to 60 minutes before you give up,” Reynolds said. “The later into the evening, the better!”

So grab a blanket and camp out in your backyard.

NASA recommends giving your eyes time to adjust to the dark, which takes about 30 minutes. It also suggests staying off your phone because the bright screen affects your night vision and will reduce the number of meteors you see.