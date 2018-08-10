‘Not too bad’: Browns’ Mayfield, Taylor happy with first preseason game but say there’s work to do

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield lived up to expectations in his NFL debut Thursday as the team beat the New York Giants, 20-10.

Mayfield hit 11 of 20 passes and two touchdowns. One was a 54-yard pass to fellow rookie, Antonio Callaway.

After the game, Callway said there is definitely room for improvement.

“I’m happy with where we progressed, we got into a little rhythm,” he said. “Obviously you need to be able to run the ball better. Our guys, for the first game, not too bad.”

Tyrod Taylor was also impressive. He was five for five, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku.

“It felt great,” said Taylor. “It’s always good to get there and go against another team. We’ve battled each other for a number of days during training camp. Guys were eager to go out there and compete against another team. We had fun and made plays. We’ll look at this film and correct what needs to be corrected and keep moving forward.”

When asked if he accomplished what he wanted in the first preseason game, Taylor said the team “did a lot of good things.”

“I wanted to put 14 points up with the two series, I was able to put up 7,” he said. “The main thing is to execute and not have any errors. We were able to go out there and play a fast tempo. I think we did a lot of good things, but it wasn’t a perfect game by any means.”

When asked if he sees Mayfield as competition, Taylor deflected.

“I’m at competition with myself day in and day out,” he said. “Pushing myself to be the best I can be. That’s been my mindset we can learn from as well from myself.”

The Browns were a perfect 4 and 0 in 2017 in the preseason and continue that trend with their win Thursday night. They return to practice on Sunday in Berea.

