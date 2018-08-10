× NBA releases 2018-2019 Cavaliers schedule

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers schedule for 2018-2019 is officially out!

Click here for the printable schedule

The Cavs open their season against the Raptors in Toronto on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first home game is Oct. 21 when they host the Hawks.

LeBron James returns to Quicken Loans Arena with the Lakers on Nov. 21.

Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games and two preseason home games at the Q will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 14 at noon at Cavs.com/tickets. There is a six ticket limit per person per game.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, the Flash Seats and StubHub secondary marketplaces will open.

Tickets for the Cavs’ preseason game versus Detroit at Michigan State University on Oct. 12 will go on sale at a later date.

