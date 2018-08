Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pinecrest: Laura of Pembroke

Natalie spend the day exploring Pinecrest. Her first stop is at Laura of Pembroke. www.lauraofpembroke.com

200 Park Avenue, Suite 134, Orange Village 44122

Pinecrest: Pinstripes

Natalie is back at Pinecrest for her next discovery: Pinstripes! www.pinstripes.com

111 Park Ave., Orange Village 44122

Pinecrest: REI

Natalie’s final stop at Pinecrest takes her to REI. www.rei.com

411 Park Ave., Suite 143, Orange Village 44122