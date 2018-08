Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio -- Fox 8 is working with Amanda Berry to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Doney Raines was last seen July 26 in New Philadelphia.

He is 42 and stands 5'8" tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, and police say he may need medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department at 330-339-2000.