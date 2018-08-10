CLEVELAND, Oh -- Funkology is a Northeast Ohio based band made up of Cleveland area music teachers and professionals. The band says it is 'takin' your soul to school' with their music. Click here for more information about Funkology.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Funkology
