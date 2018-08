Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Summit and Stark counties until 4:15 p.m.

Click here for more weather alerts

The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-size hail. Resident should expect damage to trees and power lines.

Click here for our interactive radar

Highs tend to be just shy of average for this time of the year. We’re expecting temps around 80° into the weekend.