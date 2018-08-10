× ‘Find another way to protest’: President Trump responds to NFL anthem protests

President Donald Trump responds to the return of National Anthem protests by NFL players.

NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night and several players took a knee, raised fists or did not take to the field while the National Anthem played. These actions came just weeks after the NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the league, challenging its national anthem policy.

The President took to Twitter on Friday, telling players to “be happy, be cool” and urging them to “find another way to protest.” He says that football games are “no place to protest” and that players should “stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

President Trump has previously opposed players protesting the National Anthem and openly shared his support when the league first announced their policy forbidding players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem.

