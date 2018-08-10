‘Find another way to protest’: President Trump responds to NFL anthem protests
President Donald Trump responds to the return of National Anthem protests by NFL players.
NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night and several players took a knee, raised fists or did not take to the field while the National Anthem played. These actions came just weeks after the NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the league, challenging its national anthem policy.
The President took to Twitter on Friday, telling players to “be happy, be cool” and urging them to “find another way to protest.” He says that football games are “no place to protest” and that players should “stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”
President Trump has previously opposed players protesting the National Anthem and openly shared his support when the league first announced their policy forbidding players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem.