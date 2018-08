CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after a break-in at a gas station.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at the BP located at OH-21 and Edwards Road.

The sheriff’s office said the thieves broke through a window and took a large amount of cigarettes. They also stole the ATM before driving away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750.