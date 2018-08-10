Animal rescue says abandoned pit bull died from sexual abuse two weeks after adoption

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — An animal shelter is asking for an investigation after a pit bull died from alleged physical and sexual abuse two weeks after its adoption.

KTLA reports that the injured 5-year-old Cargo was dumped in front of a home, and residents reported seeing two men drop it off.

Dianty Marquez, of Ghetto Rescue Foundation, said the dog was clearly suffering when she arrived to help.

“Head down, she had a rope tied to her neck and she wasn’t going anywhere,” Marquez said.

After the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, they learned there was trauma in her vaginal area.

“She passed because she had some type of blunt force trauma and it caused her aorta to rupture,” according to Marquez.

Cargo had a microchip, and the rescue learned she was adopted during a free adoption event at Orange County Animal Care about two weeks prior. The number and address given at the time of the adoption are no longer current.

Orange County Animal Care released the following statement on the situation to KTLA:

“OC Animal Care staff is aware of a situation with a dog, ‘Valerie,’ recently adopted from our shelter. Our staff and volunteers are deeply saddened to learn of her passing and the alleged circumstances involving her death. Valerie was with us for three months and was loved by many.

Although this incident occurred outside of our jurisdiction and we are not the investigating agency, we are working with the local authorities in Los Angeles regarding this case. OC Animal Care is providing them all the information we have about Valerie and will continue to assist in their ongoing investigation. The OC Animal Care shelter does not discriminate against those wishing to adopt unless they are suspected of or have been convicted of animal offenses. We utilize information about investigations from our own animal control as well as other law enforcement agencies to make this determination. We take the safety of all animals in our care seriously and, as a result of the circumstances surrounding Valerie’s death, the individual who adopted Valerie is now ineligible for future adoptions at our shelter.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 213-486-0450.

