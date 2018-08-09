Two arrested in pistol-whipping, carjacking of 75-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two suspects are behind bars for the attack on a 75-year-old man in Cleveland last month.

The victim, who uses a walker, was getting out of his car in the area of West 140th Street and Bellaire Road on July 9. That's when two males walked up to him from behind and beat him over the head with a pistol.

The U.S. Marshals said the suspects got away with the victim's car, which a retired police officer later found near West 132nd Street and Puritas Avenue.

Last week, police released video of the crime, hoping someone would recognize the criminals. A few days later, investigators secured warrants for Jonathon Hill, 19, and a 17-year-old.

Both were arrested Thursday morning at an apartment building on Pearl Road. Hill and the teen face charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and grand theft.

“Swift work by our task force and the Cleveland Police Department will hopefully bring peace and justice to the victim and his family. Violence like this will not be tolerated in our community and our task force will continue to work diligently to get criminals like this off the streets," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Thursday.