Swimming advisory lifted at Edgewater Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The swimming advisory has been lifted at Edgewater Beach .

The advisory was issued earlier this week after Monday's heavy storms caused the overflow of 130,000 gallons of raw sewage and storm water into the lake.

Beachgoers, especially children, the elderly and anyone with poor health, were advised to avoid any contact with the water or beach debris.

Test results received Thursday show bacteria levels are again below the recreational threshold set by the Ohio EPA.

“Edgewater’s beachgoers can rest assured that our crews are out in the field daily during beach season to ensure their safety. If the water’s bacteria levels are too high, we want the public to know,” said Frank Greenland, Director of Watershed Programs. “Through our continued infrastructure improvements, we are committed to keeping our Great Lake great and wouldn’t settle for anything less.”

The last combined sewer overflow at Edgewater was in June of 2015.

Continuing coverage.