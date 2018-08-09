× Show Info: August 9, 2018

Mazzulo’s Fresh Market

Brooke Rosselot from Mazzulo’s Fresh Market shares a recipe featuring homemade sausage. https://www.mazzulos.com/

Bainbridge Market Square Plaza

16745 Chillicothe Road

Bainbridge, Ohio — 440.543.3200

Aurora Commons Plaza

302 Aurora Commons Circle

Aurora, Ohio — 330.562.3200

Back to School Organizing

It’s that time of year again…kids are going back to school…which means getting back into a routine! Eileen Adkins of Leen on Me Organizing helps to start the school year right.

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Although school is almost here your kids can still enjoy the warm weather! The Cleveland Botanical Gardens has the perfect spot for imagination, creativity and fun at The Hershey Childrens Garden. http://www.cbgarden.org/

Cuyahoga County Fair

Today marks Day 3 of the 122nd Annual Cuyahoga County Fair.

Cuyahoga County Fair

August 7-12, 2018

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE PARKING

www.cuyfair.com

Backattack Snacks

If you’re looking something to munch on how about some flavored almonds or beef jerky. Brian Back from Backattack Snacks joins us in studio. http://backattacksnacks.com/ https://www.facebook.com/backattacksnacks

Comedian Cy Amundson

He’s appeared on Family Guy and American Dad…and now is the host of the Emmy Nominated SportsCenter on Snapchat. Comedian Cy Amundson is in the house.

Cy Amundson

August 9-11

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Community Health Care

Who says exercise can’t be fun? Jen Maley, District Manager for Community Health Care, has a great way for your family to get fit this weekend.

4th annual Getting Fit

Fun For Families

8:30a-2p Saturday August 11

Kent State University -Stark Campus

6000 Frank Ave NW, Canal Fulton

www.CHCI.com