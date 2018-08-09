Show Info: August 9, 2018
Mazzulo’s Fresh Market
Brooke Rosselot from Mazzulo’s Fresh Market shares a recipe featuring homemade sausage. https://www.mazzulos.com/
Bainbridge Market Square Plaza
16745 Chillicothe Road
Bainbridge, Ohio — 440.543.3200
Aurora Commons Plaza
302 Aurora Commons Circle
Aurora, Ohio — 330.562.3200
Back to School Organizing
It’s that time of year again…kids are going back to school…which means getting back into a routine! Eileen Adkins of Leen on Me Organizing helps to start the school year right.
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Cleveland Botanical Garden
Although school is almost here your kids can still enjoy the warm weather! The Cleveland Botanical Gardens has the perfect spot for imagination, creativity and fun at The Hershey Childrens Garden. http://www.cbgarden.org/
Cuyahoga County Fair
Today marks Day 3 of the 122nd Annual Cuyahoga County Fair.
Cuyahoga County Fair
August 7-12, 2018
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE PARKING
www.cuyfair.com
Backattack Snacks
If you’re looking something to munch on how about some flavored almonds or beef jerky. Brian Back from Backattack Snacks joins us in studio. http://backattacksnacks.com/ https://www.facebook.com/backattacksnacks
Comedian Cy Amundson
He’s appeared on Family Guy and American Dad…and now is the host of the Emmy Nominated SportsCenter on Snapchat. Comedian Cy Amundson is in the house.
Cy Amundson
August 9-11
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Community Health Care
Who says exercise can’t be fun? Jen Maley, District Manager for Community Health Care, has a great way for your family to get fit this weekend.
4th annual Getting Fit
Fun For Families
8:30a-2p Saturday August 11
Kent State University -Stark Campus
6000 Frank Ave NW, Canal Fulton
www.CHCI.com