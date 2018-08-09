MLB Players’ Weekend returns with more fun nicknames: See what the Indians picked

CLEVELAND– Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend is back for a second year!

From Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26, players across the league will wear colorful jerseys with their chosen nicknames on the back. The merchandise is already on sale.

Some Cleveland Indians kept their names from last year, like Francisco “Mr. Smile” Lindor, Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco and Mike “Sunshine” Clevinger.

See last season’s names here

Michael Brantley opted for “Junior,” instead of the fan-favorite “Dr. Smooth,” while Jose Ramirez improved from just having his last name to “Enriquito.”

But the team’s top nicknames have to go to Shane Bieber for “Not Justin,” Brad Hand for “Brotein Shake” and Brandon Guyer for “La Pinata.”

Cody Allen: “CHICKEN”

Yonder Alonso: “MR. 305”

Cody Anderson: “BIG RIG”

Trevor Bauer: “BAUER OUTAGE”

Shane Bieber: “NOT JUSTIN”

Michael Brantley: “JUNIOR”

Melky Cabrera: “MELK MAN”

Carlos Carrasco: “COOKIE”

Lonnie Chisenhall: “BIGLON”

Adam Cimber: “CIM”

Mike Clevinger: “SUNSHINE”

Rajai Davis: “RAJ”

Edwin Encarnacion: “RIVERA”

Yan Gomes: “GOMER”

Erik Gonzalez: “LA PARITA”

Nick Goody: “GOODS”

Brandon Guyer: “LA PIÑATA”

Brad Hand: “BROTEIN SHAKE”

Jason Kipnis: “DIRTBAG”

Corey Kluber: “KLUBER”

Francisco Lindor: “MR. SMILE”

Leonys Martin: “THE ASERE”

Andrew Miller: “MILLER TIME”

Tyler Naquin: “BILLY”

Dan Otero: “OT”

Oliver Perez: “OLLIE”

Jose Ramirez: “ENRIQUITO”

Roberto Perez: “BEBO”

Neil Ramirez: “RAMMER”

Danny Salazar: “SALLY”

Josh Tomlin: “SCRUBS”

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here