Indians beat Twins with second straight walk-off

CLEVELAND– Michael Brantley’s ninth-inning single gave the Cleveland Indians a 5-4 win over Minnesota.

This is Cleveland’s second straight walk-off victory against the Twins.

Brantley grounded a 2-1 pitch off Addison Reed (1-6) past a diving Miguel Sano at first base to score Greg Allen.

A day earlier, Francisco Lindor’s three-run homer in the ninth sent Cleveland to a 5-2 victory.

