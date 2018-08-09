Indians beat Twins with second straight walk-off

Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians is mobbed by Jason Kipnis #22 and Greg Allen #1 after hitting a game winning single off Addison Reed #43 of the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Progressive Field on August 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Twin 5-4. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– Michael Brantley’s ninth-inning single gave the Cleveland Indians a 5-4 win over Minnesota.
This is Cleveland’s second straight walk-off victory against the Twins.
Brantley grounded a 2-1 pitch off Addison Reed (1-6) past a diving Miguel Sano at first base to score Greg Allen.
A day earlier, Francisco Lindor’s three-run homer in the ninth sent Cleveland to a 5-2 victory.
