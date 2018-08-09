× HGTV to flip and restore iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — HGTV has purchased the “Brady Bunch” house and plans on renovating the interior to be 1970’s authentic and to replicate the iconic home.

HGTV officially won the bid on 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the network now plans to expand the 2,400 square foot house. There is enough available property to expand to 4,000 square feet.

They also plan to redesign the inside of the home, duplicating the interior seen on the show.

TMZ reports that HGTV may involve former *NSYNC member Lance Bass in their renovations, which will be the subject of a new TV show. The network is considering having Bass host the show.

Bass bid nearly $3 million on the house and is very interested in the project. He also has experience flipping houses.

Once the house is renovated and the show has run its course, HGTV reportedly plans to sell the house. Several hotels have expressed interest in purchasing the house as an off-site guest suite for special occasions, such as honeymoons.

The house was listed at a starting bid of $1.9 million and is expected to resell for anywhere between $4 million and $6 million.