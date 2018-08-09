Fox Recipe Box: Hearty Vegetable Spaghetti with Zucchini Noodles

Posted 9:54 am, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51AM, August 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking to use up some of the zucchini coming out of your garden? It's easy to turn the popular vegetable into a low-carb noodle. Sonia 'Vegan Vicki' Steele is the chef and owner of Urban Sweetness and she showed Fox 8's Todd Meany how to create a hearty vegetable spaghetti with zucchini noodles.

Click here to learn more about Urban Sweetness.

Hearty Vegetable Spaghetti 

2 medium sized zucchini (washed, ends cut)
1 cup red onions, diced (or medium yellow onion)
1 medium sized eggplant, diced
1 cup peppers (red, green, yellow)
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons oregano
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 bottle of your favorite marinara sauce
Salt and pepper to taste

Place large saucepan, over medium heat when hot add oil and garlic, saute for approximately 1 minute, be careful not to burn garlic.

Add chopped onions and peppers, stirring frequently until onions are translucent and peppers are tender. Approximately 3-5 minutes.

Add diced eggplant to pepper and onion mixture. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.  Add your favorite sauce, oregano and Italian seasoning and let simmer for 5 minutes.

While sauce is cooking, with spiralizer, mandolin, or with a peeler, make your zucchini noodles.

Over medium heat in a medium saucepan add 1 teaspoon oil and add noodles. , salt and pepper to taste. Just enough to heat.

Add noodles to plate and add hearty sauce on top of noodles.

 