CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who hasn't done the Cha Cha Slide on a wedding dance floor? The popular line dance is a worldwide hit and the creator of the song and dance stopped by the Fox 8 Morning Show to sharpen Kristi Capel, Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany's skills.

DJ Casper is appearing at two events in Cleveland this weekend. He'll be at Chicago Chicken and Waffles Friday August 10th at 7pm and at the Glenville Community Festival on Saturday at 6pm.