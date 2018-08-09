FOX 8 FOX Trot: Funds from Alex’s Lemonade Stand benefit local programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sadly, the largest number of patients diagnosed with cancer are often the smallest.

It is because of those children FOX 8 is running for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation this year.

Your contributions to next month's FOX 8 FOX Trot will be put toward childhood cancer research being done right here in Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8's Tracy McCool has more on the programs local doctors are working in the video above.

The 6th annual FOX 8 FOX Trot, presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, is happening Saturday, September 8 at the Rock Hall Plaza.

All proceeds go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Standard registration gets you into the 5K run or 1-mile walk, a free shirt, discounted Rock Hall ticket and a commemorative cup.

With premium registration, you'll also receive a FOX Trot pullover jacket and an entry for the grand prize raffle.