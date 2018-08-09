× Five-car crash in Amherst Township kills 12-year-old girl

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Drug use is suspected in a five-car crash in Amherst Township that killed a 12-year-old girl, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of state Route 2.

The highway patrol said a box truck struck a Jeep Liberty from behind and pushed it into a Subaru Forester in the right lane. The Forester was forced into the left lane, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado. Flying debris hit a fifth vehicle.

The driver of the Liberty and the three children in the car were injured. She was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center, along with an 11-year-old boy.

A 2-year-old boy, who was in a car seat, was taken by medical helicopter to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. A 12-year-old girl was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she passed away.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The highway patrol said drugs are suspected and charges are pending the results of the investigation.