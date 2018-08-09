First responders frantically try to free driver from wrecked car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Firefighters with the Euclid Fire Department tried to free a driver from a car that crashed into a guardrail on I-90 early Thursday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes on the bridge above E. 260th St. around 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to free the driver from the car. They cut off the roof and doors of the vehicle before putting a sheet over the driver's side area of the car. That is generally an indication that a crash is fatal, however, that information has not been confirmed by firefighters or police.

Accident CLEARED 90E at E. 260.

Several lanes of I-90 eastbound were blocked off for several hours following the crash to allow investigators to work. The scene was cleared and traffic returned to normal just before 5 a.m., FOX 8's Patty Harken reported.

