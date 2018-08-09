× Drunken grandma arrested with child in the car: Westlake police

WESTLAKE, Ohio– A woman is facing charges after Westlake police say she drove drunk with her granddaughter in the car.

Officers responded to Columbia and Sperry roads in Westlake at about 10 p.m. on Monday for an accident. Police said an SUV hit another vehicle from behind.

Investigators said they found the driver, 49-year-old Donna Unger, of North Olmsted, leaning on her SUV, slurring her words and struggling to maintain balance. When asked how much she had to drink, she told police, “a lot.”

A breath test revealed she was almost two times the legal limit, according to police.

Unger was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain an assured clear distance and child endangering.

The 6-year-old was turned over to another family member at the scene.