Documentary on local wrestler born without legs to debut on Netflix

MASSILLON, Ohio– A documentary about Zion Clark will debut on Netflix on Friday.

“Zion” is the story of the Massillon High School graduate and wrestler at Kent State University’s Tuscarawas Campus. The 11-minute short showed at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Clark has caudal regression syndrome, a condition where he was born without legs. He also spent much of his life in foster care. But he lives by the motto, “no excuses,” which is tattooed on his back.

He plans to make the U.S. Paralympic Team in 2020.

More stories on Zion Clark here