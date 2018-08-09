Dez Bryant says he’s coming to Cleveland to visit the Browns

CLEVELAND — Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant indicated on Twitter Thursday night that he is interested coming to Cleveland to see if the Browns are a good fit for him.

Starting my visits next week…I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey told reporters Thursday night before the Browns preseason game against the New York Giants that Bryant had not been answering his calls.

Bryant has now confirmed that he has spoken to Dorsey.

I actually did talk with Mr Dorsey… take another L https://t.co/IcjgYZVeDN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Bryant even shared that he “wouldn’t mind playing for the Browns.”

For real… I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

There’s no doubt Bryant was encouraged seeing the quarterback plays of Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield in Thursday night’s game.

