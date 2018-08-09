× CVS brand Sinus Relief Nasal Mist recalled over ‘microbiological contamination’

A CVS brand sinus relief nasal spray has been voluntarily recalled.

According to a release from the FDA, CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to have a microbiological contamination.

The pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa can potentially lead to an infection that can be life-threatening to certain patient populations, including those with cystic fibrosis or the immunocompromised.

The company has not received reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The product is used as a nasal decongestant and is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle that comes in a folding carton. There were 16,896 units were released with UPC code 50428432365. The expiration date is 09/19.

The product was distributed nationwide.

Customers who have the affected product are asked to stop using it or throw it away.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 386-239-8787.

