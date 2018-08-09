Crocs closing last of manufacturing facilities, CEO resigning

COLORADO — Crocs, Inc. has announced plans to close the last of its manufacturing facilities and replace its CEO.

The announcement was made in the company’s quarterly earnings report dated Aug. 7.

It states: “In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the Company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy.”

Additionally, CEO Carrie Teffner announced her intention to resign effective April 1, 2019. Anne Mehlman, former CEO of Zappos.com, has been named her successor.

There is no word on future production plans.

The announcement comes after the company introduced a new platform clog collection for fall 2018.