Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule released

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 82-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers released their 2018 preseason schedule on Thursday.

The four-game schedule includes two games at Quicken Loans Arena. There is also a neutral site home game against the Pistons at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

The Michigan State student center entrance, called Gilbert Pavilion, was funded through donations from Cavs owner and alums Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Boston – 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden
Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Boston – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
Monday, Oct. 8 vs. Indiana – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
Friday, Oct. 12 vs. Detroit – 7 p.m. at Jack Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State University

