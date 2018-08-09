× Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule released

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers released their 2018 preseason schedule on Thursday.

The four-game schedule includes two games at Quicken Loans Arena. There is also a neutral site home game against the Pistons at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

The Michigan State student center entrance, called Gilbert Pavilion, was funded through donations from Cavs owner and alums Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Boston – 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden

Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Boston – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Monday, Oct. 8 vs. Indiana – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Oct. 12 vs. Detroit – 7 p.m. at Jack Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State University

