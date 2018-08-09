× Browns kick off preseason against Giants

NEW YORK– The Cleveland Browns will open their preseason against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Thursday night. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Browns were undefeated in the preseason last year and went on to a historic 0-16 regular season. But this is a different year with a lot of different players.

Mostly notably, the additions of veterans Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry. Taylor will start under center, though not expected to stay in the game long.

That means we’ll get a chance to see No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield in action.

With all the new names and numbers, it’ll be worth checking out the team’s roster while you watch. It’ll be cut down to 53 players on Sept. 1.

Next, the Browns host the Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. The season starts on Sept. 9 against the Steelers in Cleveland.

