Bridge blackout: Why the city says Cleveland’s Detroit-Superior Bridge went dark

CLEVELAND - One of Cleveland's most iconic downtown bridges has been dark all week.

All lights on the Detroit-Superior Bridge, officially named the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, have been out since Sunday. Street lights that keep pedestrians, cyclists and drivers on the heavily trafficked bridge along with the decorative lights that illuminate the landmark have been dark, raising safety concerns.

"We've got new bike lanes, new infrastructure down here so more and more people are using the bridge on a daily basis," said Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, who represents the downtown area.

He said he received several calls and emails from residents concerned about the outage.

"This is obviously one of Cleveland's most iconic bridges, so whatever the issue is right now, it's gotta be fixed," he said.

City of Cleveland spokesperson Dan Williams said the blackout resulted from a broken cable that connects the bridge's power supply with its lights. He said Cleveland Public Power crews repaired the cable Thursday afternoon, restoring power to the lights.

"If there's a bigger problem with the electrical supply to the bridge, that has to be fixed as well," McCormack said.

Decorative lights on the bridge also went out last month. Williams said the city is checking with CPP to investigate if the outages are the result of some sort of systemic issue.