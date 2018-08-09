× Akron man arrested for trafficking after being forced into his bathtub, robbed at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after two armed men broke into his home and robbed him.

According to Akron police, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Peerless Avenue at around midnight Wednesday.

The resident, Nolan Heflin, 59, told police a robbery was underway and that the armed suspects were still in his home.

He told police he was sitting on his porch when two men with handguns approached him, ordering him into the house. They then demanded to know where his money was and forced him into his bathtub while they searched his house.

Police found one suspect, Markus Cosby, 50, in the basement. The second suspect, Dashaun Harvey, ram from the back of the home and was found in the backyard. Harvey had a purse containing over $12,000 in cash, 422 grams of marijuana, two handguns and three cell phones.

Heflin signed a residential consent waiver for officers to search his home. They found a handgun in the kitchen and another in a basement trash can. They also found a digital scale, crack cocaine and two jars of marijuana.

Heflin was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons under disability. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Cosby faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A 16-year-old also faces several charges in the incident, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon.