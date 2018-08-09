× $2.9 million approved for Progressive Field renovation project

CLEVELAND — Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland approved $2.9 million for renovations in Progressive Field ‘s club section.

The Cleveland Indians requested $8 million from Cuyahoga County for a multi-phase renovation project upgrading the club section and executive offices at Progressive Field back in May.

The team had asked Gateway Economic Development Corp. to approve $6 million to renovate its club lounge, concourse and seating area between sections 326 and 348 in the club level of the ballpark, as well as an additional $2 million to renovate team’s Administrative Office Building.

Todd Greathouse, Executive Director of Gateway Development Corp., told Fox 8 that they were able to review the project with the Indians and their consultant and have now come to an agreement, funding $2.9 million towards the project.

According to Greathouse, the $6 million Club Lounge Project contains $2.9 million worth of work that qualifies as major capital repair. Items approved within this funding include food service equipment, glass and glazing, HVAC equipment, electrical and plumbing.

The office building project has been tabled as they need more time to work out the details.

Greathouse says that this agreement still requires county approval.