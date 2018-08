× 16-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio– The Barberton Police Department is investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Officers responded to 27th Street Northwest at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. They found the victim suffered an accidental gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No further information was released.